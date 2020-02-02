All They Want For Christmas Is A Working St. Jude!

In his most recent New Year address, a smartly attired, bearded Prime Minister Allen Chastanet made this promise to the nation: “We will soon be able to put behind us the sad memories that have lingered since 2009, when the original structure was destroyed by fire.” Moreover, for their “patience in staying the course with their excellent service during the trying years,” he thanked the management and staff of St. Jude Hospital.

The prime minister also acknowledged the importance of healthcare, perhaps unnecessarily. For several years now, citizens have complained to successive governments, asking them to address the issue. This September will mark eleven years since a fire destroyed the Vieux Fort-based St. Jude, forcing the authorities to house patients at the nearby George Odlum sports Stadium.

Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph (left) and PS Claudius Emmanuel: In their update on St. Jude this week, December was identified as D-date!

Last year, former prime minister Stephenson King —under whose tenure the reconstruction began—expressed disappointment that patients and care-givers continued to suffer the shortcomings of a building that was never meant to serve as a hospital. King said it was “unpardonable” that an appropriate facility still had not been delivered. “We all must take blame for not completing the facility within the ten years,” said King, referencing different administrations.

On Monday, representatives of the Department of Economic Development met with reporters to outline plans for the year. Permanent Secretary Claudius Emmanuel gave the assurance that the reconstruction of St. Jude headed the Department’s list of priorities. Last year, work began on a new wing. Also last November, two buildings on the site were demolished, with Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph reporting that they were “structurally unsound”.

The government has also stated that the existing buildings were “not built according to hospital standards,” and that negotiations are ongoing that hopefully would result in their use as a medical university. Meanwhile, the main contractor is the Taiwanese-based Overseas Engineering Company and the sub- contractor, Fresh Start Construction Company. “The hospital, when completed, will in fact be 90 beds,” said PS Emmanuel, “which is an increase from 68 beds before the fire. Currently the structural frame of the project is under construction and, as we speak, it’s about 40 per cent complete.”

The PS confirmed the project had DCA approval and that full designs and costings will be available by February. He said: “We anticipate that by November 2020 there will be a handing over or a transition with the Ministry of Health, to ensure that we can have a functioning hospital that can open to the public by Christmas 2020.”

A “very ambitious December” was how an obviously cautious Minister Joseph described the timeline. He said December is the hope for delivery date. However: “While this is the goal of the ministry, according to the contractors and the architect who designed the project, the minimum time will be 18-24 months. I also need to take into consideration whether the architects and the contractors will deliver all we expect on schedule.”