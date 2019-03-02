Allen Chastanet Promises: ‘The south will be transformed!’

Government ministers, the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) and representatives from the Republic of China (Taiwan)

were all on hand this past Sunday at the sod-turning ceremony for the Hewanorra International Redevelopment Project. The ceremony took place in Vieux Fort, at the site of the proposed project, and was held under the theme “Ready for Take-Off”.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet at last Sunday’s HIA sod-turning ceremony.

SLASPA’s acting general manager Mr. Daren Cenac, in pledging his support for the project, said it would be a “world-class airport” with available land remaining for future expansion. Among the many plans are a 100ft high air traffic control tower, a 337,000 sq. ft. terminal building, four new baggage carousels, and new road infrastructure. The project will be constructed by Taiwan’s Overseas Engineering Corporation (OECC) and is estimated to take thirty months to complete. Mr. Cenac promised SLASPA will keep the public informed as the project progresses.

The Export-Import Bank of China (Taiwan) will finance the project for an estimated US$175 million. “We can anticipate in the future that every plane which takes off from this airport will symbolise the diplomatic ties between our two countries, and we believe that the completion of this project is going to boost the economy,” said President of the Legislative Yuan of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Honorable Su Jai-Chyuan. “Taiwan is committed to work hand in hand with Saint Lucia on a path towards prosperity and mutual benefits.”

Also addressing Sunday’s gathering was Prime Minister Allen Chastanet. He said the day was not only symbolic of the relationship between Taiwan and Saint Lucia, but it also marked a critical part of his government’s future plans. Without this redevelopment project, he said, none of the other proposed investments would be possible. They include: a 350-room hotel by AMResorts, a 150-room Fairmont hotel, an 800-room Hyatt hotel and the 380-room Sandals resort.

Anticipating more visitors to the island’s shores, he said: “I think it would be very difficult for the staff or any of us to visualize any more people going through the current airport facility that we have.” The prime minister painted a picture of “a very unwelcome environment” with travellers having to sit on the terminal floor, and being cramped together in some instances. “We’re not doing justice to the hard work that so many Saint Lucians have put into building brand Saint Lucia,” he added.

He also cautioned future workers at the new facility: “We are not going to bring old habits into a new building. We have to completely modernise the services of the airport to meet with our largest industry.” He questioned how the US-based delivery service company FedEx can pick up a parcel from one destination and deliver it to another person elsewhere but a tourist could not check their bags at the airport and have them delivered to their hotel. “Imagine being able to provide that quality of service!” he enthused.

The prime minister promised his government will re-invent the south, and asserted that the promises of Sir John Compton and others of a “new frontier” will finally be delivered by this government. “It is my government’s firm belief that Saint Lucia can never achieve its fullest potential unless we tap into all that the south offers.” According to official sources, Labour Party MPs were invited to last Sunday’s ceremony but failed to materialize.