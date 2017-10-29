AMUSINGS – Nirvana Local Style

M usings are thoughts, the thoughtful kind. For the purpose of these articles, a-musings are thoughts that might amuse, entertain and even enlighten.

You, like me, Dear Reader surely appreciate good, clean, pleasant toilet facilities. I refuse to call them bathrooms, an unfortunate Americanism, for who would bathe in a public loo? Actually, I judge all the eateries that I visit by their loos’ cleanliness. The Golf Club at Cap Estate, a recent Sandals acquisition, continues to maintain the toilet facilities to a standard that outshines any on-island. Peeing, already a pleasure for many, continues to be an exquisite aesthetic experience not to be missed at the new Sandals Golf Club.

My Rotary Club recently switched the venue for its meetings to the Golf Club. I’ve been eating there for many years and have always enjoyed the excellent service, delicious food and fair prices. The location, with the Atlantic’s cooling breezes, is unrivalled. Our club holds regular Fellowship Evenings where we get together, have a couple of drinks and a meal, and enjoy each other’s company. This week we were at the Sandals Golf Club. Happy Hour was from 4 to 7, so we got our drinks at two for the price of one. Two drinks are enough for me, so I got away cheaply, even though I also paid for a Sprite for my Rotary Buddy and best friend in the world (BFITW). They love acronyms where she works.

My BFITW left my side for a while to take part in an orientation meeting with a prospective new member. It’s something we do to make sure new members feel welcome and know what to expect once they enter the life of a Rotarian devoted to Service Above Self. While this was going on, a waitress came round with a menu to take our orders. The menu offered several main courses from which we were expected to choose one, and side dishes that were included automatically, and a soup. I explained that I was not hungry and asked which main meal was the smallest. Shrimp was the reply. I ordered shrimp. The waitress came back moments later to report that they had no shrimp. I ordered the next smallest dish, Mahi Mahi, and explained that I would share it with my BFITW, which was fine.

By the way, the boss lady at the Sandals Golf Club – the rather dishy Ms. Simone, if we are to continue the food metaphor – told me that their hope was to continue offering the Friday Lime but its success would be, as it always is, dependent on the support they can garner from the general public. You don’t have to be a golfer. All are welcome. They start at 4 and go on till 9, with a BBQ dinner from 7 to 9 and specials on drinks. It’s probably the best value on-island for a Friday Night Lime. Actually, if golf is not your game and you just want to spend a day in perfect luxury, peace and quiet, you might consider a day at the golf course: breakfast from 9 a.m. lunch between 11.30 a.m. and 3 p.m., then the Happy Hour and, if you are lucky, there’s the Games Night on Wednesdays and the BBQ on Fridays. In between meals you can read, watch sports on TV, catch up on your reading, even take a stroll or, in desperation, play a round of golf. All are welcome. You might even experience Nirvana. As you know, Dear Reader, Buddhism and all Indian religions assert Nirvana to be a state of perfect quietude, freedom and highest happiness. And all this along with the liberation from samsara, the repeating cycle of birth, life and death, if you happen to believe in that sort of thing.

I would encourage all clubs to consider using the Friday evening facilities of the Sandals Golf Club for their fellowship meetings. The club can also offer meeting rooms for other activities, such as bridge meetings, board meetings, etc. In addition, according to the delicious Miss Simone – I do believe that Simone is just about the sexiest name a girl could ever bear; there were some special Simones in my youth, but more of that perhaps another day – the Sandals Golf Club intends to run a special family day they have baptized ‘The Kids No iPAD Sunday’, if possible maybe once a month depending on support from the community. The next one is tomorrow, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for everyone who wants to avoid the business and bustle of Creole Day. It’s EC$30 for kids and includes golf putting, water slide and bouncy castle, pony rides, face painting, puppy and kitten corner where you can adopt a pet, obstacle races, musical chairs, hallowe’en costume parade with prizes for best costumes, and a special treat: a visit to the Haunted House! Don’t forget to wear comfortable shoes, bring swimwear, towel and sunscreen. By the way, bicycles and skateboards are welcome!! Oh, I maybe forgot to say that the $30 includes all activities, lunch and drinks. Parents enter free but the Club hopes they will support this not-for-profit venture by patronizing the bar and kitchen.

Wow! Looking back I think I should add that I have no affiliation with Sandals. I am simply impressed by the way they are trying to open this Sandals establishment to everyone, for now at least. I should mention they have golf training for kids and have even secured, I think, two places for golf in the Olympics for Kids. The Sandals Golf and Country Club is just about the most beautiful development on the island. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience it.