Andre Louison, Athlete of The Week!

Over the weekend PCD / Goddard Group successfully defended their KFC sponsored St Lucia Basketball Federation Commercial League Basketball title. The team dominated the competition and in the final defeated Financial Services All Stars 84-72. Andre was outstanding throughout the competition and may have saved his best for last in the final. He scored 33 points to go along with 12 rebounds and five assists. Andre in addition to being named KFC Player of the Game, was also the MVP of the Finals. Congratulations Andre for being the Sports & Health Inc Athlete of the Week and for leading your team to their third Commercial Basketball League title. Cheers!