Another Fatal Motorcycle Accident, Another Road Safety Discussion

Dennery North MP Shawn Edward has stressed increased education on road safety following an increase in motorcycling accidents this year.

The fatal May 11 vehicular accident at Richfond in Dennery has sparked once again talk of improved road safety practices on the island. While the police have not yet confirmed whether the two deceased, 19-year-old rider Jayvan Louis and 20-year-old pillion passenger Dexter Smith, were wearing the appropriate protective headgear, that has not stopped the subsequent plea for greater road safety measures. Dennery North MP Shawn Edward urged caution: “The latest accident and road death figures should concern every citizen. Motorcyclists must ride within the speed limits, ride sober, observe the rules of the road, and it is imperative that they wear protective gear. The experts tell us that correct helmet use can lead to a 42% reduction in the risk of fatal injuries and a 69% reduction in the risk of head injuries. We need our motorcyclists to use their helmets, protective clothing, knee pads and footwear. Too many mothers are burying their children as a result of motorcycle accidents.”

Calls for increased caution on the part of motorcyclists also came after Independence Day celebrations, when concerned citizens called the various talk shows to voice their frustrations. Brad Fatal’s death as a result of his motorcycle colliding with a coaster two months ago, also sparked a national conversation. President of the Saint Lucia Moto X Club Terroll Compton urged riders to be more cautious: “For some reason a lot of motorcyclists do not wear helmets because it makes them feel free. But even when wearing a helmet, while behaving in a crazy manner you are still showing no regard for life.”

According to the Road Traffic Act: “A person shall not drive or ride on a motorcycle unless he or she is wearing such protective headgear as may be approved by the Licensing Authority.” Further: “Those who contravene the law are liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding $1,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 14 days or to both.”

Which begs the questions: Just how many motorcyclists have been arrested and charged with this offence? How much of a deterrent has the law proved?

“Based on the evidence,” said Shawn Edward, “I think the time has come for us to embark on a massive mobilisation campaign, subsequent to which we can probably consider being much tougher as it relates to the enforcement of the legislation. What is most important for us is to continue with our public education campaign, go to the schools and carry the message on radio and television, to underscore the seriousness of wearing protective clothing.”

Per the statistical digest 2017, between 2013 and 2017, five motorcyclists died as a result of vehicular accidents, while 47 were injured. There is no record of the number of individuals arrested and charged for failing to wear the appropriate protective headgear.