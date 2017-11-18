ARC Flotilla “Sail Off” Sunday

Sunday November 19 marks the official start of the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers sea voyage from La Palmas across the Atlantic to Saint Lucia, some 2700 nautical miles.

To coincide with this “sail off”, Saint Lucia will be staging the historical Flotilla (fleet of small boats) which will leave from the Castries Sea Port to the IGY Rodney Bay Marina on the same day and at the same time as the Las Palmas sail off from 12 noon.

In a show of true camaraderie, Saint Lucia and Saint Lucians have signed on to participate in this spectacular flotilla, by entering their boats as part of the fleet. The ‘Mother Boat’, owned by Bernard Johnson, will lead the flotilla, followed by the title sponsor for the Flotilla, Mercury.

Also joining the fleet is FLOW, platinum sponsor of ARC 2017 and gold sponsors WLBL’s Heineken Light, gold sponsor and media partner DBS as well as silver sponsor, St. Lucia Distillers with their award-winning rum Chairman’s Reserve, all with their colorfully branded vessels.

The Mother Boat will carry the main flags of the other main organizers Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), World Cruising Club (WCC) and Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC).

The fleet will also feature a media vessel for media practitioners and a spectator boat for the public with a capacity of 120 persons. The spectator boat is free-of-charge to the public and will be boarded on a first-come-first-serve basis. Food and drink will be on sale on the spectator boat. The ceremonial flotilla will be accompanied by the Saint Lucia Marine Police. The sea trek is expected to take one hour.

Boaters and spectators will be greeted at the IGY Rodney Bay Marina by St Lucia Distillers (gold Sponsor of ARC 2017), who will be serving up a welcome drink upon arrival. Organizers have spared no effort in ensuring that the fun does not end there. From the Kids Zone with bouncing castles to face painting and Henna Body Art, a number of wholesome and exciting activities have been planned for all ages. Sunday’s event will climax with the Band DYP (Derek Yard Project), one of the most popular party bands on the island.

Sponsors for ARC 2017 also include gold sponsors SOL EC and The Wave, bronze sponsors St. Lucia Electricity Services, Sixt Car Rental, Constantine Shopping Shuttles and Massy Stores.

The ARC Flotilla departs from Port Castries to IGY Rodney Marina on November 19, 2017, at 12 noon and is expected to arrive in the IGY Rodney Bay Marina about 1:00 pm.

The public is invited to come out to support this spectacular event, which also marks 27 years for ARC in Saint Lucia.