“Argentine Ambassador Bids Farewell”

On Thursday 27th July 2017, H.E Luis Beltra?n Marti?nez Thomas, Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary of the Argentine Republic to Saint Lucia accompanied by officials from the Argentine Embassy in Saint Lucia visited H.E. Dame Pearlette Louisy, Governor General of Saint Lucia in order to inform of the end of his tour of duty and return to Buenos Aires.

The Ambassador Martinez Thomas expressed to the Governor General the pleasure of having lived almost 4 years in this beautiful country, while thanking the people and the governments of Saint Lucia for the warm reception that he received since their arrival.

Ambassador Marti?nez Thomas, presented his Letter of Credence to the Governor General on Thursday October 17th 2013 in Castries, being the first resident Ambassador of the Argentine Republic on island.

Throughout his tour of duty, Ambassador Martinez Thomas opened the Embassy and has overseen various corporation projects between the Argentine government and the government of Saint Lucia in areas including but not limited to; Agriculture, Biotechnology, Food Safety, Civil Aviation and Foreign National Service. He also hosted on various occasions cultural exchanges with Argentine gastronomy, art, film and dance was shared with the public.

In the absence of Ambassador Martinez Thomas and until the designation of a new Resident Ambassador of Argentina to Saint Lucia, Embassy Secretary Mr. Nicola?s Carlos Abad will act as Charge? d’Affaires.