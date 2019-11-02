Art exhibition set for today

The definition of what is art cannot be contained or constricted to a Freudian-style theology when appreciating art. But rather, art is in the beauty of the beholder. Pablo Picasso once said, “Every child is an artist; the problem is staying an artist when you grow up.” The works of young artist Orrin Vivaldi d’Auvergne capture this child-like innocence that many of us have lost due to the practicalities of life. D’Auvergne has a transcendental body of work where the elements of earth, wind and fire are brought together through his use of acrylic paint on canvas.

D’Auvergne’s innocence in depicting Saint Lucian scenery no doubt comes from the alternative perspective in which he views our island, for he has a unique difference to most of us. Born in 1996 and raised in Castries, from an early age d’Auvergne had a certain characteristic which set him noticeably apart from other children. At the age of six his world was to be defined more clearly. His uniqueness and difference was diagnosed as Asperger’s syndrome, which lies within the Autism Spectrum. This is not a disease, but a difference which permits d’Auvergne to see and interact with the world differently to most of us. People with Asperger’s syndrome have it for life; it is not an illness or disease and cannot be ‘cured’. More often than not, people with Asperger’s syndrome are of average, or above average, intelligence.

Understanding and sharing enlightenment on Asperger’s syndrome is one of the reasons the MeCurator Art Gallery felt compelled to hold a one-day exclusive show of d’Auvergne’s most striking pieces, to explore the ‘Art of Autism’; to show, through art, the importance of valuing neurodiversity. The exhibition will also draw awareness to local organisations, such as the Saint Lucia Autism Awareness Project and Child Development and Guidance Centre, whose efforts to help families with autistic children cannot be praised enough.

When approached by his parents, Crispin and Lydia d’Auvergne, with a selection of work, the gallery curator understood the bigger picture behind their son’s paintings and his passionate need to create. She understood that before her were the workings of a young, talented artist who brought a plethora of light, colour and energy to each canvas that he encountered. She understood that d’Auvergne, through his paintings, had tapped into a discourse that allowed him to flourish in his true self. She understood that the role of a supportive parent can allow any child to fulfill their potential.

Soon after his diagnosis, d’Auvergne attended Tapion Primary School and then the Saint Lucia Seventh Day Adventist Academy. His love for creativity and the visual world flourished as he would gain delight from watching TV arts and crafts programmes and would then reproduce what he had seen, adding his own personal flair to the pieces that he would create.

At around the age of 14, d’Auvergne took his first painting lessons at the Inner Gallery under the tutelage of Ms. Kizzy Garçonette. This was to be the start of a successful working relationship between the two creatives in which Garçonette honed in on d’Auvergne’s unique approach. Since 2017, she has worked closely with him to build his confidence, style and portfolio of paintings. The two meet on a weekly basis, while d’Auvergne also works in the inspirational space that he calls home.

Orrin d’Avergne’s solo art exhibition is at the MeCurator Art Gallery today, Saturday November 2 from 5pm. For more information call (758) 722 8303 or visit www.mecurator.com and www.orrinspaintings.wixsite.com/gallery