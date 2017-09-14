ArtScape Launches with 100tpc.

Ponm Damou Kreations presents ArtScape, a regular monthly exhibition of live, performing and still art. The first edition takes place with the hosting of the global event, 100 Thousand Poets for Change (100tpc). This is the second year that Ponm Damou Kreations is taking part.

100tpc is a grassroots movement founded in 2011 by Michael Rothenberg and Terri Carrion, and held every last Saturday in September. On September 30th this year communities around the world will raise their voices on issues such as homelessness, global warming, education, racism and censorship, through concerts, readings, lectures, workshops, flash mobs, theater performances and other actions.

This year Ponm Damou Kreations will be putting the focus on people with special needs under the theme, A Look in the Mirror: deference to the differently abled. The organizer, Kensley Charlemagne, hopes that the sensitivities of the issues will be highlighted and that through the event citizens and the political directorate will begin to treat the differently abled with greater respect.

100 Thousand Poets for Change is open to poets, artists, musicians and dancers and will take place at the Alliance Francaise from 8pm on the evening of September 30. Artists who wish to take part the event can call Ponm Damou Kreations at 2878484 or email pdkreations@gmail.com. A special call goes out to artists who may wish to exhibit their paintings, carvings and the like, for the occasion. Contributors can offer their original creations or can do a song or a poem by a person with a disability.

The event is free to the public but patrons are free to make a financial contribution on the night. People or institutions who wish to partner in the initiative are free to contact Ponm Damou Kreations.