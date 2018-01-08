ASSOU SQUARE ENDS WITH MANY SUCCESSES

Early indicators are telling a story of a number of successes achieved from the staging of Assou Square 2018.

Among these are high attendance and participation, no incidents recorded, sales attracted by vendors, inclusion of the William Peter Boulevard as part of the festivity and the infusion of cultural groups and budding artistes.

His Worship, Mayor Peterson D. Francis reports that ahead of the postmortem of the event which will give a more comprehensive assessment of the various operational facets, a number of clear indicators have emerged which validate some of the selections and decisions made for the activity this year.

“We surpassed expectation by taking the responsibility to manage the traditional event,” Mayor Francis said.

“The numbers in attendance says a lot, and for us it was all about taking the event to the people, with a difference. This level of success is encouraging and highlights the effectiveness of the brand we have created at the Castries Constituency Council.”

In his analysis, Press and Communications Manager, Jason Hullingseed said the responsibility of the Castries Constituency Council to be the producers of Assou Square will certainly see a major improvement and added surprises in the coming years.

“We need to be able to demonstrate a new vision with innovative dimensions whilst maintaining every aspect of our tradition and culture,” explained Hullingseed.

The three-day event was solely produced by the Castries Constituency Council and supported by telecommunications giant FLOW and the Government of Saint Lucia.

— Source: Office of the Mayor