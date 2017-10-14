This is not the first time, and I assure you based on his success in cycling, it certainly will not be the last time Andrew appears on this page. On Sunday Andrew was back in the winner’s cycle. This time around he was competing in a 83 km road race from the Castries Waterfront to Victoria, Choiseul. As he’s done so many times in the past, Andrew played his usual cat and mouse game with the other cyclists and outclassed the field. He covered the distance in two hours, 50 minutes and 4.13 seconds, finishing more than three minutes ahead of his closest challenger. Congratulations Andrew on a brilliant race and for being our Sports & Health Inc Athlete of the Week.