Athletics Association honored their very best at Gala Awards

The reigning Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year and Junior Sportswoman of the Year, were honored for their achievements in 2019 by their association, at the St Lucia Athletics Association (SLAA) Awards Gala last Saturday evening at the Jonathan Everett Conference Room located at Olympic House, La Clery.

Albert Reynolds who competes in javelin, high jumper Levern Spencer and sprinter Julien Alfred were recipients of prestigious awards at the Gala. Reynolds was named the Senior Male Athlete of the Year, Spencer is the Senior Female Athlete of the Year and Alfred came away with Junior Female Athlete of the year. The other prestigious award, Junior Male Athlete of the Year went to Jaheim Ferdinand. Reynolds, Spencer and Alfred are among the shortlisted nominees for prestigious awards at the upcoming National Sports Awards.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Benson Emile (left) presented Albert Reynolds with the Senior Male Athlete of the Year award.

Regrettably despite having an outstanding year, Ferdinand was not among the athletes shortlisted for the National Sports Awards. Ferdinand won a gold medal and four silver medals in competition. His silver medals that came at the National Championship and Age Group Championships, earned him a place on St Lucia’s team to the NACAC Age Group Championships in El Salvador. At that competition Ferdinand earned a gold and silver medal and ranked fifth in the Under 15 Boys individual category and second in the Under 15 Boys Team category.

This Awards Gala was short but sweet. It began with Mistress of Ceremony, Shirley Ann Lubin introducing special guests including Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports; Benson Emile; Chief Education Officer, Fiona Mayer who was the Guest Speaker; Deputy Chairman of the National Lotteries Authority, John Estephane; Director of Youth and Sports, Patrick Mathurin; President of the St Lucia Athletics Association, Cornelius Breen and executive members of the SLAA.

In his speech Breen summarized the past year and despite some ups and downs, concluded it was a successful year for athletics in St Lucia. Truth be told, the SLAA can thank their lucky stars (no pun attended) for Spencer, Reynolds and Alfred who keep St Lucia on the map with their outstanding performances overseas. Looking ahead to 2020, the SLAA President is again counting on support from sponsors and mentioned cost cutting measures to make ends meet.

Deputy Chairman of the National Lotteries Authority, John Estephane (left) presented the Junior Male Athlete of the Year award to Jaheim Ferdinand.

Referring to sponsors he said: “Your contributions has gone a long way to make the dreams of our athletes become a reality. For this we say thank you.” Breen then cast a gloomy outlook for this year saying: “We look forward to your continued support as we take another step in turbulent waters of 2020. I say turbulent waters because 2019 was not easy and the projection for 2020 is looking even tougher.

He pointed out that the SLAA’s total expenditure for 2019 was in excess of $250, 00.00 and the projection for 2020 is even tougher. “It is with this in mind that we are working to tighten on our games operations in order to attract and keep sponsors,” said Breen.