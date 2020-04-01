AVAILABILITY OF PHARMACY SERVICES DURING THE 24 HOUR SHUTDOWN

The Department of Health and Wellness informs the public that during the 24 hour shutdown from Wednesday, April 1 to Tuesday, April 7, 2020, pharmacy services will be available at the various wellness centres and hospitals based on a schedule. The schedule for pharmacy services at the wellness centres and hospitals are as follows:

Wednesday, April 1, 2020: -Gros-Islet Polyclinic -Babonneau Wellness Centre -Castries Wellness Centre -Dennery Hospital -Soufriere Hospital

Thursday, April 2, 2020: -Gros-Islet Polyclinic – Babonneau Wellness Centre -Castries Wellness Centre – Bexon Wellness Centre -Dennery Hospital -Soufriere Hospital

Friday, April 3, 2020: -Gros-Islet Polyclinic -Babonneau Wellness Centre -Castries Wellness Centre -Bexon Wellness Centre -Anse La Raye Wellness Centre -Dennery Hospital -Soufriere Hospital

Monday, April 6, 2020: -Gros-Islet Polyclinic -Babonneau Wellness Centre -Castries Wellness Centre – Bexon Wellness Centre -Anse La Raye Wellness Centre -Dennery Hospital -Soufriere Hospital

Tuesday, April 7, 2020: -Gros-Islet Polyclinic -Babonneau Wellness Centre -Castries Wellness Centre -Bexon Wellness Centre -Anse La Raye Wellness Centre -Canaries Wellness Centre -Dennery Hospital -Soufriere Hospital