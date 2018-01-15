Babonneau is where their hearts are!

There are 26 inhabited rocks bobbing between the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, brimming with a people and culture remnant of its past dwellers, the Caribs, Arawaks, Amerindians, Europeans and Africans. Be it the simplicity of life with little more than the bare necessities (and the ocean always within walking distance away) or the grandeur of picturesque landscapes, Caribbean nationals proudly call these rocks their home. In some cases, if the spirit beckons, those who have left often return to pour their gains back into the boulders on which they were raised. For a group of US-residing Saint Lucians, said reality is abundantly clear.

Now living in New York and Connecticut, 26 Saint Lucians, precisely, former residents of Babonneau, formed what is today known as the Babonneau Day Committee (BDC). An organisation whose members have vouched to “never forget where [they] came from”. The group assembled in New York in February of 2017 for what president Becky Alexander referred to as simply, ‘Babonneau Day’, with the intent of raising funds to contribute to the renovation of the Babonneau Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

As with most incredible stories, the idea sprouted in that grey area where the physical and spiritual worlds collide. Ms Alexander, who was contacted by a member of the church, was informed that additional finances were needed for remodelling, and a request was made for donations from herself and her family and friends. Although eager to help, Ms Alexander fell short of ideas. One night, however, her deceased mother, Rosalia Alexander, affectionately known as Trose, appeared in a dream saying, “Just have ‘Babonneau Day’; everyone will come.” Without hesitation, Ms Alexander reached out to fellow Babonneans within her vicinity and together over EC$24,000 was raised through donations on, of course, Babonneau Day. Having witnessed their success, the group’s members decided there was no reason to stop there and pledged to keep the goodwill going. In December of 2017, they voyaged to Saint Lucia where, on December 27, another donation of $10,000 was made to “the needy and disabled” amongst the Babonneau community via grocery vouchers.

When asked what incited the desire for continuing these good deeds, Ms Alexander said, “We, as a team, have the same vision and support the same values for our community. When something happens, good or bad, it has the same effect on our lives even though we are living in the United States. Everyone has family and friends who are still in the community and we stay in the same community when we are visiting.”

During December 27’s voucher presentation, Sonia Jn Noel, a member of the committee who made her first visit back to Babonneau after a 30-year hiatus, emotionally expressed, “I am so happy to be here today. You know, when they called me for this opportunity I couldn’t miss it because I went to school in Babonneau. I started from the Kay-bèf and I am so happy. I don’t want to cry but I am so happy we can help. We helped with the church and now that I am here I can see we have a lot of work ahead of us but with the team that we have, together we will achieve and we will do it.”

After their visit, the group made note of areas requiring focus. Ms Alexander shared,“We noticed our elders need more attention. It hurts our hearts so badly to see what some people are going through. We also see the future in the eyes of the young people but they need more encouragement in moving forward with respect and love for humanity.”

Often, when confronted by the jarring living conditions of those with few resources at their disposal, our instinctual response is to question all of who and what has failed them. For the members of the BDC, however, finger-pointing can mean losing valuable time. Ms Alexander stressed, “We see many people depending on the government to do everything and hear many blame them, but what we can’t expect the government to do is teach our children respect and self love. No man is an island and it takes a village to raise a child. So, on that note, we all have to do our fair share in society.”

2018 underway, the group’s members already have their hearts set on a full calendar of activities with plans to return to Saint Lucia during Christmas season to honour “some amazing people who have helped shape [their] community” enthused committee president, Ms. Alexander. Her closing words: “With one step at a time and God’s grace we will try our best to help our community. We wish everyone the best of 2018, and always remember, with togetherness we can achieve great things.” It is hoped that this will resonate with all who have felt but failed to act on the itching desire to take on the mantle of change.