Barbay Ltd. Hosted another Successful Trade Show

Barbay Ltd. rolled out the red carpet on Thursday, November 30th 2017, at the Royal St Lucia Resort & Spa for a very special presentation of their extensive product portfolio.

The trade show showcased quality international brands such as; Trivento, Obikwa, Minuty, Ruffino and many other wines, all laid out in beautiful displays. With the aim of making the experience very interactive and educational, trade show attendees were welcome to free samples, and knowledgeable representatives offered information about the products. Attendees were also treated to rum tastings and intimate Master Rum Classes which offered insight into the exciting world of rum for both novices and enthusiasts.

Ensuring a very diverse showcase at the trade show, customers were introduced to Stolichnaya Vodka, Chrystal Champagne, Somersby Cider, Cuban Cigars, and delicious coffees from brands such as Caribbean Select, Jamaica Blue Mountain Blend, Julius Menil Espresso and St Lucia Distillers’ very own award winning rums.

Bounty Rum, which recently launched its newly extended line of flavoured rums, including Bounty Dark, Bounty Spiced, Bounty Coconut, Bounty Lime and Bounty White, inspired all to “Love that Lucian Rum”. Whereas the internationally acclaimed Chairman’s Reserve brand highlighted its premium offerings that allows consumers to

“Enjoy the Finer Life”.

Sergin John Baptiste, Marketing manager commented, “Having almost three hundred customers attend this event, made hosting this trade show all worth it. The team got a chance to interface with customers in a more intimate setting on our products and seeing how we could serve them better”.

Barbay Ltd, a subsidiary of St Lucia Distillers group of companies, has been in existence since 1980 and prides itself on its commitment to a diverse product selection which is offered to customers. Boasting the largest wine portfolio on island, Barbay Ltd. distributes many wine and spirit brands from around the world at varying price points.

— Source: Saint Lucia Distillers Group of Companies