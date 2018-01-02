Beauty in the Eye of the Lens

Having recently finished his studies at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, Tervelle Gabriel was one of the few who avoided being thrown into the deep end of seeking a place in the working world. In fact, he had already established a name for himself as one of Saint Lucia’s talented, young photographers. Popular for his work incorporating nature and light, and his ability to make the bland Castries waterfront seem like a shot of Miami, his impending success would be no surprise. While photography is his main passion for now, he plans to expand and make a name for himself in digital marketing.

How did you become involved in the business of photography?

Tervelle: I always liked photos. A lot of Saint Lucian, as well as international photographers, on Instagram inspired me. I liked how they could manipulate colours, or capture scenery or tell a story with just one photo, and it piqued my interest.

Is there any particular local photographer who inspired you to become one yourself?

Tervelle: A few: Jesse Evans, Kareem Stanley, Jonathan Philip and Royan Descartes.

What are some of the challenges you have faced as a young, up-and-coming photographer?

Tervelle: I would have to say financing and equipment. Also, not much work comes to me since the market is becoming saturated. There are many ‘photographers’ who just get a camera to point and shoot and never really learn anything about photography. They just use it to reap financial benefits and they’re not really passionate about it. Later on, when they start encountering the trials, you don’t hear about them again. This really blocks the work flow for most of us.

Who or what are your favourite things to shoot?

Tervelle: I love shooting scenery: landscapes, like open field areas, flowers, cityscapes, you name it. My two favourite muses to work with are Sami Felix and Kimberly Alfred. I was the first to shoot them both and we’ve become so comfortable with each other. Working with them is amazing. They’re naturals.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years as a photographer? How do you intend on growing?

Tervelle: I don’t intend on being just a photographer. I see a future in digital marketing and telecommunications for me. This includes photography, videography, audio engineering, graphics design and web design. I really want to be indulged in all of these things, so I’m working towards that.

Who are the other photographers you look up to, who inspire you to do better?

Tervelle: Brandon Wolfoel, Samuel Elkins , Aaron Nace, Luiz Claudio, James Adjodha and Brent “Bex” Beckles.

Apart from photography, are there any other hobbies or activities you enjoy?

Tervelle: Poetry, sports, adventuring and volunteer work, among others.

What has been your favourite photo shoot thus far, and why?

Tervelle: I can’t say one in particular. All my shoots are fun, and the people I shoot can attest to that by the way I get excited when I’ve captured great shots. However, like I said, working with Sami and Kimberly is the best, so I guess I can say the projects which feature them are my favourites.