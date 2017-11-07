BMFG – Celebrating 43 years while charitable efforts continue

The spirit of giving, caring and looking out for the indigent in society has been a founding objective of the Babonneau Mothers and Fathers group (BMFG). On October 14, the group celebrated 43 years in existence and part of its outreach included the presentation of food hampers to ten families across the community. This venture was heartily supported by the Aberson family from Cap Estate who have aided the group’s efforts at alleviating poverty in society. In addition, the BMFG teamed up with Benchmark Entertainment and received two barrels of clothing and books from the US which were distributed to the poor in the community of Babonneau.

Group President Mrs. Olga Charles, in commenting on the group’s philanthropic endeavours, noted, “The Babonneau Mothers and Fathers Group has, for a long time, been concentrating their efforts on bringing some level of relief and alleviation to the needy in our society. We are proud to continue along this path and welcome deeply the contributions from the Aberson family and Benchmark Entertainment. As long-time believers of our cause, your actions have once again demonstrated and shown your confidence and support.”

As one of the more active Mothers and Fathers groups on the island, the BMFG is hopeful that its efforts will provide an impetus for other groups and organisations to work towards providing assistance to those in need.