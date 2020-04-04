BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia records 14th COVID-19 case

On Saturday, April 4, 2020 Saint Lucia recorded one (1) confirmed case of COVID-19. The individual is a 56 year old female who is the contact of one of our previous confirmed cases. She was brought in for testing through the contact tracing team. This confirmed case brings the national total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded to fourteen, to date. The individual is currently in isolation for the management of her case and she is in good spirits. All cases currently in isolation are responding well to their treatment and continue to do well. To date, none of the confirmed cases have complicated or required respiratory support nor have any of the cases progressed to death. Saint Lucia has zero deaths of COVID-19.

To date, Saint Lucia has approximately 200 persons in facility-based quarantine. A group of 85 persons in facility-based quarantine were discharged on Friday, April 3 and another group of 13 individuals have been discharged today, Saturday, April 4, 2020. All persons enrolled in facility-based quarantine are doing well and have not displayed any signs or symptoms of COVID-19. As such, in accordance with global standards and protocols, testing is not required for these individuals as testing is only done when persons develop symptoms of the virus to ensure accuracy of testing results.

The Ministry of Health continues the active surveillance of communities to identify potential cases of COVID-19 and to bring persons in for testing. However, while this is being undertaken it is also important every individual adopts behaviours which will limit the risk of new cases emerging. As such, the Ministry of Health continues to advise the public to focus on the maintenance of standard recommendations to prevent the spread of the COVID infection. These include:

– – regular hand washing with soap and water or alcohol based hand sanitizer where soap and water is not available.

– – cover mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing.

– – avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

– – seek medical attention and share your travel history with your health care provider if you have symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel.

The Department of Health and Wellness will continue providing regular updates on COVID-19.

For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit, at 468-5309/468-5317 respectively

