Chief Medical Officer Dr Sharon Belmar- George moments ago announced that the country has recorded its third case of COVID-19. Speaking at a press conference, the CMO indicated that a 43-year-old woman with “flu like symptoms”, and a travel history from the United States of America arrived in Saint Lucia on March 12.Test results were received yesterday.

Watch the press conference by clicking the link below: https://www.facebook.com/SaintLuciaGovernment/videos/498034661074927/