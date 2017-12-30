Business Speak – Star Turns 30

Thirty years is more than enough reason to celebrate, as we took every opportunity to do this year. Though we’re not ones to sing our own praises, we’re more than happy to share the thoughts of customers and friends, whom we value so much, on just why they love the STAR!

I enjoy reading the STAR as it is an interesting paper and it’s very informative. It’s very different compared to the other papers. I like the various articles with a twist, and that it is very balanced. I rather enjoy reading the STAR and if I had to buy only one paper, I would just buy the STAR.

– Toni Hackshaw

First thing with my STAR newspaper, I look to see what Writings on the Wall is about, then I go straight to the entertainment. What I like about the newspaper is that they give you the opinions from people like Michael Walker. I enjoy reading his articles. I also read other STAR publications like the Tropical Traveller from cover to cover. What piqued my interest with Tropical Traveller was being at the Yard and seeing how other people received it, tourists particularly. It’s a piece of Saint Lucia written as a booklet for when they arrive. So, they go to their rooms and they have a little piece of Saint Lucia and they get to start planning their day.

– Sabrina Titley

The paper is interesting though, I must admit, I mostly purchase it just to review the ads. I love reading the articles, especially the ones that Rick writes; I find them quite interesting and very informative. My kids used to love the 2Nite magazine. The STAR is quite a good company; actually the company I work with – A1 Marine – goes to the STAR for printing. I would choose the STAR over any other company and I’d definitely recommend the STAR when it comes to printing; I’m satisfied with the service I’m getting.

– Karan Francis

Great printing and graphic design work for us at Captain Mike’s. For years, all our brochures, flyers, our business cards have always come through the STAR. Personally, I love reading SHE magazine and I think Tropical Traveller is great as well.

– Kim Hackshaw

I like that the STAR focuses on pertinent issues, and doesn’t skirt around them. The reports are factual enough. I like the fact that there’s a lot of opinion about current issues – it’s nice to get different views. The STAR likes to rake up a lot of old things to make reference to the past so people always have something to relate it to. I like the fact that it’s very local but sometimes I think it can be a little too political. It’s not a newspaper for the Saint Lucian general public but more for the literati – targeting a specific audience. Moving forward, I think the STAR should take a more corperate responsibility to reach the general public to encourage them to read newspapers on the whole. Instead of complaining people are not literate, we should reach out.

– Rosealie Piare, English Teacher

The STAR is excellent. I am particularly impressed with the magazines they put out. I think the SHE magazine is a top quality magazine and I’m impressed with Tropical Traveller, not just the way it’s produced but that it covers all aspects of life in the Caribbean.

– Ken Burns

I always look forward to the weekly magazines, especially 2Nite (which no longer runs) and Sports and Health. They’re a great way to keep up with what’s going on socially in Saint Lucia and with the youth, I really love them. Objectivity is always captured in the articles. It is reader-friendly and I love the writing structure.

– Shaddie Elibox

I have had a very long association with The STAR, first placing advertising in the paper in my capacity as Marketing Manager for Bryden and Partners from ’88 to ’90 and now as Director of Marketing for Northwest Ltd. We have found great success with them from inception. I then personally enjoyed the privilege of helping to create most of their television commercials for the last 25 years, many of which have been as memorable as any story, headline or feature thanks to their open-mindedness and trust in the process. For 30 years The STAR has been a maverick with their varied publications. The STAR Newspaper, Tropical Traveller and SHE Magazine have all offered fresh perspectives on local issues, images and industries helping to provide a healthy balance to our national discourse and identity. I want to congratulate The STAR on their many achievements over these 30 years. I look forward to the next 30 years.

– Larry Bain, Northwest