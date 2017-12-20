Cabinet Ponders Crime Symposium Report

Minister for Home Affairs and National Security Honorable Hermangild Francis on Monday, December 11, 2017 indicated that Cabinet has begun to take stock of the recommendations and conclusions emanating from the recently convened Symposium on Crime. The symposium took place on November 24, 2017.

The minister promised that the findings from the activity would not be allowed to gather dust on a shelf, nor was the activity simply a talk-shop.

Minister Francis explained that he is aiming for the development of a White Paper, followed by the creation of a working group as another positive outcome of the symposium.

“While Cabinet deliberates on this document, because we must give it close attention, I can give the assurance that a lot is happening that constitutes a comprehensive response to the issue of crime and crime prevention. We are engaging and in some instances re-engaging the police, our private sector, friendly governments and the Office of the Attorney General, just to provide an indication of what’s happening.”

The crime symposium saw a massive turn-out by many stakeholders across the island. Participants described the dialogue as a timely examination of many burning issues where national security was concerned.

Minister Francis says he is thankful for the input received and is heartened by the public’s firm commitment to helping government stamp out criminality.