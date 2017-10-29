Canadian High Commission Hosts 4th Annual Education Fair

There has never been a more important time to further one’s education. However, securing a quality of education can come at a very high cost, and limited options for tertiary education in Saint Lucia make it even more difficult. Consequently, many resort to international institutions as a means of securing qualifications. Canada offers a prime example.

The Canadian High Commission hosted its fourth annual Education Fair in Barbados and Saint Lucia. This year’s fair saw over twenty Canadian colleges and universities featured in Barbados, and ten in Saint Lucia. Institutions including Humber College, Brock University and Carleton University sought to provide information on available programmes, tuition and scholarship opportunities. This year’s fair in Saint Lucia took place on October 24-25 at various schools and at the Bay Gardens conference room.

According to the High Commissioner of Canada, Ms Marie Legault, the purpose of the event was to inform Saint Lucians of the opportunities available to further their education in Canada. Ms Legault prides Canada as being a top choice for tertiary education, not only because of the high standard of education, but also the

diversity of the people and culture, the safety, and the duality of developed cities and breath-taking natural environments.

Although the Canadian Education Fair is an annual event, it has been incorporated into this year’s celebration of 150 years of Canadian confederacy. Other events hosted by the Canadian High Commission included concerts in Barbados and Saint Lucia, and the celebration of Canada Day in July.

Canada also assisted with relief efforts following the destruction caused by hurricanes Maria and Irma.

One student in attendance explained that the fair benefitted her in that she was now more informed of the possibilities that awaited her after graduating from secondary school.