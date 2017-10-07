The Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean St. Lucia Networking Session

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. It is the leading cause of death globally and was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Globally nearly one 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer.

The Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean (TCCEC) located in Antigua was launched in July 2015 to address the treatment and management of cancer. TCCEC is a state-of–the-art regional cancer treatment facility that provides high quality, low cost care to the residents of the region. It is fully equipped with the latest technologies in cancer treatment and personnel of the highest global standard. These treatment techniques allow for precise targeting and treatment of malignant tumors while avoiding surrounding normal tissues.

Six months ago the first branch of The Cancer Centre was opened at Tapion Hospital Complex in Saint Lucia. TCCEC-SLU offers high quality oncology services. Locally administered oncologic consultations and systemic therapy are complemented with radiation treatment provided at the flagship Centre in Antigua.

This evening, Saturday 7 October, The Cancer Centre will host a networking session for physicians and other cancer care partners in Saint Lucia at the Tapion Hospital conference room from 7:00pm. The evening will feature addresses by government representatives, cancer care providers and partners, including philanthropic friends, among other key stakeholders as they seek ways of reducing the impact of Saint Lucia’s number one killer, cancer.