Caribbean Awnings presents Lawson Calderon Scholarships

Two deserving young students are proud recipients of the Lawson Calderon Scholarship, courtesy of Caribbean Awnings Production Company Limited. The scholarship is named after the late Lawson Calderon who, with his wife Paula, established Caribbean Awnings located on the Morne.

It is indeed a privilege to receive this scholarship, which takes into consideration the student’s academic performance and character. The scholarship covers a two-year period and the company provides EC$1,000 to cover the student’s expenses like uniforms, shoes, books, and assists with fees for CXC.

In addition, scholarship recipients receive the opportunity to learn what it’s like to be in the workforce, by being employed at the company premises during the holiday period.

In attendance at the ceremony held at Caribbean Awnings were the Proprietor, Paul Calderon; Director and Sales/Finance Manager, Jonathan Calderon; General Manager Christie Lucien; scholar recipients Danley Wilfred and Rhea Barrett, teachers and family members.

Wilfred excelled in both academics and sports at the Ciceron Secondary School.

Home Room Teacher Tariq Edward spoke about Wilfred in glowing terms: “Danley is a very dedicated student. Throughout his four years at the school he has been among the top three every term. He is a capable student. There is room for improvement but I am sure Danley will make Caribbean Awnings proud. He is one of the students that we hold in very high esteem. Danley is also a sportsman and part of our school’s track and field team as well. So he is a well-rounded individual, very disciplined and is also a school prefect.”

Barrett was the toast of Camille Henry Memorial School and the nation. She was the top Common Entrance exam student this year with a score of 98.33 percent. Naturally she was delighted to receive the Lawson Calderon Scholarship and said, “I would like to thank Mrs Paula Calderon and, by extension, Caribbean Awnings for recognizing my accomplishment and providing me with funds so I can further my education.”