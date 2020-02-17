CARICOM’s big wins: Tracking its Progress over the Last Decade

Students celebrate after taking part in a CARICOM animation workshop in Guyana, November 2019 (Photo courtesy CARICOM)

CARICOM has set itself an ambitious agenda for 2020, one that looks both inward and outward as it seeks to resolve regional issues while deepening international relationships. Among the areas of focus going forward are building greater ties with African nations, solving the longstanding problem of poor inter-island transportation and enhancing regional connectivity. The group’s optimistic 2020 plan has its sceptics. There is a big gap between promise and progress and CARICOM has had its difficulties and setbacks. It’s worth noting, however, that the organisation has also enjoyed a series of wins over the last decade. As it heads into the next era, STAR Businessweek takes a look back at some of its biggest achievements.

Trade and international relationships

CARICOM has fostered links with several global partners since it was first established and has continued to advocate for the region throughout the last decade.

In 2014 the first Japan-CARICOM Summit took place, kickstarting a longstanding collaboration through the CARICOM-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Fund, which disburses Japanese investments to regional projects.

South-south co-operation also received a boost in 2017 when CARICOM members signed updated protocols to the CARICOM-Cuba Trade and Economic Cooperation Agreement, giving CARICOM producers duty-free access to Cuba for over 300 items including meat, fish, dairy, beer, rum and apparel.

In 2018 CARICOM began preparing for Brexit, working with the UK, the EU and the African Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Forum to ensure continuity in trading relationships and maintaining CARIFORUM’s preferential access to the UK market. The UK confirmed that it would roll over the provisions of longstanding Economic Partnership Agreements and, in 2019, a formal agreement was signed to that effect.

That same year, CARICOM reached out to new markets, launching the first UAE-Caribbean Cooperation Forum in Dubai in November.

Hurricane help

The past ten years have seen a series of devastating storms, including Joaquin, Matthew, Irma, Maria and Dorian, and the CARICOM community has mobilised to help – deploying teams from the disaster relief agency, CDEMA, to storm-stricken areas.

In 2017, following hurricanes Irma and Maria’s destructive path through the islands, CARICOM hosted a UN Pledging Conference which generated around US$ 1.3bn in pledges and over US$ 1bn in loans and debt relief.

Over the past few years CDEMA has developed a Model National Multi-Hazard Early Warning System Policy Guide to help islands better prepare for natural disasters and, in 2019, the agency established a partnership with Airbnb to facilitate emergency housing in the wake of disasters. This collaboration followed on the heels of a similar MOU with mapping charity MapAction to improve data gathering, mapping and analytics.

Energy agenda

The CARICOM Energy Policy was formally approved in March 2013, and followed by the CARICOM Sustainable Energy Roadmap and Strategy in 2015. Since then, renewables have been pushed to the forefront in the community’s energy approach.

In 2017 CARICOM established CCREEE – the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency. Based in Barbados, the centre is helping the community meet its 47 per cent renewables by 2027 target through projects that invest in innovative energy solutions, policy development in member countries and data gathering.

Last year India announced it would partner with CARICOM to deliver a US$ 150mn line of credit for solar, renewable energy and climate change related projects.

Change is also being effected at the grassroots level. CARICOM member states agreed, in 2018, to phase out incandescent bulbs and approved the Regional Energy Efficient Building Code.

Youth engagement

In 2012 CARICOM unveiled its Youth Development Action Plan which established a network of national Youth Councils under the umbrella of the Regional Caribbean Youth Council.

Over the past decade the community’s focus on young people has taken a holistic view, focusing on both economic and societal factors. Workshops on skills training, crime reduction and entrepreneurship have taken place all over the region, and young people have been given an opportunity to advocate for their own interests through the annual ‘Ask SG’ event. This initiative, which was first established following a 2010 report from the CARICOM Commission on Youth Development, allows youth ambassadors to consult with the CARICOM Secretary-General in a forum ahead of the Heads of Government meeting.

Agriculture

Agriculture in the Caribbean is a huge sector, spanning from fisheries to farms. CARICOM policy in this area has been largely guided by the Common Agriculture Policy which addresses food security, export development and the integration of technology.

Last year CARICOM teamed up with the Caribbean Development Bank to look at the region’s sugar industry. The US$ 97,488 project will assess the sustainability of sugar production with the ultimate aim of reducing the region’s refined sugar imports.

Another industry on the brink of revival is the coconut sector. In 2013 CARICOM, through the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), began an EU-funded industry development project. The EUR 4mn initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness of the region’s coconut industry and capitalise on its newfound popularity among the health and wellness consumer niche.

As the region moves into the next decade, CARICOM and CARDI hope to make use of emerging tech in the agricultural sector. To this end, workshops and training sessions on ICT tools have taken place on a number of islands, funded by the Japan-CARICOM Friendship and Cooperation Fund.

Cultural industries

The Caribbean Festival of the Arts (CARIFESTA) is the linchpin of CARICOM’s cultural calendar. There have been four CARIFESTAs in the past decade, beginning with the newly revamped festival held in Suriname in 2013. Since then, the event has grown to showcase the best of Caribbean art, music, dance and writing. The 2019 festival, held in Trinidad and Tobago, included over 20 countries.

Recognising the importance of the so-called ‘orange economy’, CARICOM has been looking at financing traditionally under-served niches and began working with the Caribbean Development Bank to launch the Cultural and Creative Industries Innovation Fund. The Fund gives grants of up to US$ 150,000 to projects in five niches: fashion, visual arts, music, audio-visual design and festivals, and began its first round of funding last year.