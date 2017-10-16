Under overcast conditions and a soggy playing area the Ninth Annual Castries Football Council Youth League kicked off last Saturday at the SAB Playing Field.

Following a brief opening ceremony which featured remarks from parents and organizers, action kicked off immediately in the Under 11 age group on reduced size playing areas.

In the first two matches of the day Flow Lancers FC U11 defeated Valley Soccer Club Stingers 6-0. Dashan Pool recorded a brace in that match.

Valley Soccer Club Strikers, their second team competing in the U11 division also found the going difficult when they lost 3-0 to the VSADC Pinehill Dolphins, with Genard Modeste scoring a brace.

It was a perfect day for the VSADC Pinehill U11 when their second team Sharks, blanked FC Pioneers 6-0. This match included a fine brace by Jean Quan John.

In the U15 division, VSADC Pinehill once again faced FC Pioneers and it was VSADC winning by 4-1 with Keegan Caul netting twice.

In the other U15 match, Valley Soccer Club defeated Flow Lancers FC by 6-2 courtesy of four goals by Rio Longville.

In the U19 division, FC Pioneers got a measure of revenge on VSADC Lucozade U19, when they soundly defeated them 3-0.

In the other U19 encounter, an experienced Valley Soccer Club handled Flow Lances FC easily by 4 goals to nil margin. Lyndon Desire scored twice for Valley Soccer Club.

On Sunday it was the turn of the U13 and U17 teams. In the U13 division, VSADC Pinehill won by default over FC Pioneers.

In the other U13 match, Flow Lancers FC defeated Valley Soccer Club by 3-0.

The upset of the day was the VSADC Lucozade U17 getting past the heavily favored FC Pioneers A team. They came from a goal down to win by 3-1.

In more U17 action, Flow Lancers FC narrowly lost to FC Pioneers B by two goals to nil.

In the third U17 match Valley Soccer Club shutout Sunrisers FC 7-0. Rio Longville was once again in a goal scoring mood. He scored twice and was ably supported by Deneshe St John who also recorded a brace.

The competition takes a hiatus next week, due to the unavailability of the SAB which is scheduled to host the entertainment event Pork Fest. Pending the availability of the field following the Pork Fest activities the Castries Football Council Youth League will hopefully resume on Saturday, October 21.