Celebrations in order for AF Graduates!

On Tuesday, December 5, Alliance Française awarded the teachers who participated in the DELF (Diplome d’Etudes en Langue Française) training session held at the Alliance Française building last July. Also present were students who successfully took the DELF exam this year. The graduation ceremony was full of bliss and joy as H.E. Philippe Ardanaz, French Ambassador in Saint Lucia, alongside Mr Stephane Dovert, Regional Counsellor for Cooperation, gladly handed the certificates and the French Diploma to the new graduates of the day.

Mr Cuthbert Elisee, the President of Alliance Francaise de Sainte Lucie and the director Evelyne Gasse, were also there to congratulate the students and the French Teachers Association.

The ceremony was followed by a wine and cheese reception, inspired by the festivities held in France at this time of the year for the annual launch of the famous wine Beaujolais Nouveau. The partakers indulged with a variety of French cheese and wine in a convivial atmosphere, while listening to an eclectic choice of French music. It was a pleasant occasion for students and teachers to mingle in a relaxed setting.

The night was full of emotion as there was a special recognition of Ms Cinthia Paul, best known as Ms Joan, for services excellently rendered to Alliance Française for the past twenty-five years.

This was also the occasion for Alliance Française to unveil its ‘nouveautés’ (newest features), to begin in 2018.

Alliance Française, located in the Pyramid building, Pointe Seraphine, Castries, is a cultural centre that promotes French and francophone culture and offers French classes. As early as January 2018, it will propose French classes in Rodney Bay and in

Vieux Fort.

Alliance Française is the only centre entitled to deliver DELF diplomas in Saint Lucia. The DELF is a worldwide-recognized certificate with a lifetime validity. In 2018, Alliance Française will also be entitled to deliver the TEFaQ and TEF (Test d’Evaluation de Français) certificates that are necessary to study or migrate to Canada.

2018 will also be the year when Alliance Française will feature a variety of dance classes, starting on January 8. An open day will take place at Alliance today, Saturday, December 9, for the public to discover these new classes.