Chastanet on COVID19: No need for panic . . . We need to prepare!

In the absence of a vaccine for COVID-19, the best option is behavioural changes. That was Prime Minister Allen Chastanet’s message on Tuesday, shortly before the start of Tuesday’s House sitting. With the WHO having this week declared the outbreak a pandemic, Chastanet pointed to the importance of adopting good hygiene habits and practising alternative greeting methods.

The prime minister revealed that cancellation of mass-crowd events, such as the jazz festival and carnival were under serious consideration. He cited cancellations of events in California and Texas, among other places. “This is very serious,” he said “and whether in fact it’s warranted or not, a precedent has been established. There are meetings taking place with Events, Tourism and the Ministry of Health to make a determination.”

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet on Tuesday assured Saint Lucians that the priority is on the health sector, more so since the threats posed by COVID-19.

In a special statement to the House, Chastanet said that difficult decisions have had to be made in relation to cruise ship calls to Port Castries. Preliminary calculations had shown that approximately 18,721 cruise passengers have been foregone in the best interest of citizens.

The prime minister also informed the House that preparations were ongoing for the 2020-2021 Budget, even as developments on the world stage were being monitored. He highlighted that as a result of the continuing spread of COVID-19, there has been economic fallout in the global stock market. An oil price war had erupted between Russia and Saudi Arabia. This, he said, has created a tremendous amount of economic anxiety.

Chastanet disclosed that his government was discussing with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the World Bank and the Caribbean Development Bank on measures and mechanisms to be implemented so as to maintain the confidence of the business community, and the viability of the local economy. “A conference call with the International Monetary Fund is scheduled with the region for Monday next week. Hence, we’re going to have to delay the budget presentation until we have a full picture of economic implications in order that our numbers can be adjusted with the new normal,” the prime minister stated.

Asserting that government “will not be caught off guard”, he said he was expecting a report from the Ministry of Finance that would outline the possible ways support can be given to the tourism industry and, by extension, the business community.

Chastanet revealed that his government was viewing the COVID-19 situation as it would an impending most dangerous hurricane. “As in the case of a hurricane,” he said, “we must be prepared. In this case, instead of cleaning our drains and cutting down over-hanging branches, we have to change our behaviour in terms of hygiene and how we interact with each other.” In closing, Chastanet reiterated the importance of changing behaviors. If Saint Lucia does record a case, he said, the ability for it to spread will be significantly reduced. “We don’t need to panic, instead, we need to prepare.”

On Tuesday, Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee also acknowledged “people are scared to travel at this time”. He cited data from travel analytics company ForwardKeys, which states that global travel was down 20 per cent and bookings to the Caribbean, 12 per cent. “Let’s not jump the gun,” Fedee advised, when asked if this situation speaks to the need to diversify Saint Lucia’s economy and focus less on tourism. “I think that tourism has been resilient. We’ve been through this with SARS, 9/11, and the 2008 crash. Regardless of what sector you’re in, a situation like this is going to have severe implications on your economic fortunes.”

This week Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar- George announced that equipment for diagnostic testing for COVID-19 had arrived in Saint Lucia on Tuesday. She indicated that laboratory staff were undergoing training, and by March 23 the Ministry of Health should be in a position to conduct its own tests.

On Friday afternoon, the CMO announced that Saint Lucia had recorded its first case of the disease.