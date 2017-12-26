CHILDREN’S TOYS GOING TO DOMINICA VIA ANNUAL SALVATION ARMY KETTLE DRIVE

The Salvation Army this week received a consignment of toys for distribution to Dominican and Saint Lucian children. The donation was handed over last week by a small contingent of children of staff members of CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank, who contributed and played an active role in canvassing their peers to support the drive.

Both the Salvation Army and CIBC First Caribbean operate in Dominica. With the need for support still high in the wake of Hurricane Maria, and the bank’s longstanding relationship with the Salvation Army, the two organisations combined efforts through the Salvation Army’s annual Kettle Drive, with a view to sharing part of the proceeds with Dominican families. To this end, children of staff this year passed up on the annual bank-sponsored Christmas toys, opting instead to have them donated to the children of Dominica.

The bank concluded its internal food drive on December 19. This is an annual undertaking by bank staff as their contribution to the Salvation Army Kettle Drive which concludes on December 24.

Annually, approximately 1,000 homes have been relying on the proceeds from the drive to enjoy some Christmas cheer. The activity makes hampers of food and clothing available to those in need island-wide.

Persons wishing to support or volunteer with the Salvation Army may visit their office at 12-14 High Street, Castries.