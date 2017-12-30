Christmas cheer from the Daren Sammy Foundation

The Second Annual Daren Sammy Foundation Bringing Back Smiles Hamper Distribution, made Christmas just a bit more cheerful for several families.

Speaking about the DSF Administrative Secretary at Peter & Company Distribution, Francillia Austin said: “We started off in 2016 with a launch in August and we have done so much in that short space of time. In our first year of operation, we were able to give out 10 full scholarships to underprivileged children around the island, which covered school uniforms, books, stationery, shoes etc. This year we are able to give 11. We have increased our scholarship contribution and that is something we are extremely proud of.”

She gave high praise to all the recipients and expressed delight at having the opportunity to give back to them and for working hard throughout the school term and year, to maintain their grades in order to receive the scholarships.

Senior Sales and Marketing Manager for Grace Foods (primary sponsor), Greg Mathurin spoke highly of the name Daren Sammy and mentioned how he always admired him.

He said: “It is really heartwarming for me that a young man with the trappings of fame and economic success, has the social consciousness to want to give back. He could have easily been into the rock and roll lifestyle of fast cars, faster women, big homes and so on, but he has chosen to make an impact.”

He thanked Sammy for his foundation and said, “Grace is a very passionate brand when it comes to sports and sponsors several Jamaican athletes.”

He urged recipients to take full advantage of the scholarship and told them whatever skill you have, education is the safest bet out of a life of poverty. Mathurin also spoke highly of Peter & Company official Dexter Percil who played an instrumental role in organizing The Second Annual Daren Sammy Foundation Bringing Back Smiles Hamper Distribution.

The man of the hour who captained the West Indies to two world titles, expressed a desire to give back to the students who he referred to as champions in their own right.

Sammy despite a hectic schedule made it his duty to appear at what he called “an amazing moment for me and the foundation.”

He’s happy knowing that his foundation is making life easier for a lot of families and said “this is something I hope to continue with the help of strong businesses like Peter & Company and Grace. I know at this time with the economic climate not being the best it is hard to get sponsorship so for you guys to come on board it is just amazing.”