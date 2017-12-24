Christmas Things to do

For just 238.23 square miles, Saint Lucia has a profusion of charisma. Apart from maybe our neighbouring Caribbean islands, there’s no place like home that would celebrate the most popular holidays the way that we do, let alone the one signifying the birth of Jesus Christ.

Of course, traditions have evolved over the years from families growing their own livestock for the whole year then having it slaughtered between Christmas Eve and Christmas morning by the designated community butcher to stalls selling meat for about three days before the day itself. Just a few decades ago people were still having family-sized servings of black pudding and cow’s brains – delicacies now generally eaten in moderation, or drying ginger on rooftops for months, and changing the plastic kitchen tablecloth only for Christmas family lunch. For some, customs have elaborated and for others it’s a matter of not caring much about the holiday. But no matter your position on the scale, there’s a lengthy weekend ahead where you must find something to do.

Generally, Christmas is still a time to spend with family and friends, eating stewed meat, drinking sorrel and ginger beer, feasting on the long-awaited fruitcake against the backdrop of Trinidadian Christmas parang, especially “Yvonne” which can play more than twenty times in a day. People also stay home to catch up on sleep, or watch as much television as humanly possible. But if you find yourself not wanting to spend Christmas the usual way, there are some other options.

For one, there’s always the beach. To any good ol’ Looshan, there actually exists no better way to spend a holiday than becoming sufficiently sunbaked on local golden sands. Pigeon Island National Landmark will be open to the public at regular hours on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day, thus, performing the must-do-before-year-end Fort Rodney hike is a possibility too.

Another all time local favourite is to party the holiday away or spend it sleeping off a hangover. There are choices for that this Christmas too. From December 23, Carpe Diem at L’Escape Restaurant will be kicking things off. Chilli’s Bar and Grill in Jacmel is looking to host on Christmas Eve, live performances, music and of course, good food. Chilli’s Christmas Party will run until the wee hours of Christmas morning. And if that’s not enough “fete-ing” Blazin’ FM and Desperados’ Igloo is anticipated to be the biggest event on Christmas evening, until 7a.m. on Boxing Day. Featured will be a special guest, DJ Ana, from Trinidad’s Hot 93 FM.

But, if anybody prefers a more refined setting for the holidays, Ti Bananne Restaurant at Coco Palm is offering brunch and a la carte dinner on Christmas Eve as well as a list of entertainment options for the entire weekend. Delirious St Lucia will also feature live performances and holiday-themed eats on Christmas Eve. Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Fond Doux Plantation have activities scheduled across the long weekend for enjoyment for individuals and families.

Whichever way you choose to celebrate this Christmas remember life clocks back to normal by December 27! Be careful, and enjoy.