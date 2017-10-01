Civil Service Credit Union awards Scholarships and Bursaries

Education is the true cure to poverty. Sir Arthur Lewis said it first, and his words have resounded in local and international academic spheres since. On Monday, September 25, his life-changing adage would be bestowed upon eight scholarship and bursary recipients on behalf of the Saint Lucia Civil Service Co-operative Credit Union.

The presentation was held in a boardroom filled with family members, staff and other well wishers. Director Zepherin Francis made the introductions, then came remarks from Director Thalassa Cox who aptly stated, “It is important for us to recognize that it’s not just the students who are being rewarded for their merit, but the parents and guardians who put in the work, effort, and ensured their children are in tune with the work, are diligent, and are doing what they need to do to further their education.”

Beyond financial benefit, Cox drove home the knowledge that there was much to be gained from furthering one’s education. She applauded the efforts of the students who’d been selected for pushing themselves to the point of success.

“Whether you believe it or not, you’re actually further than many people here on island,” she said, touching on the reality of limitations related to tertiary level education on island. “SALCC cannot contain everyone who does CXC examinations.”

In her words, only the cream of the crop was granted that privilege. Cox implored the students to continue their hard work. As it related to the impending educational journey of the new college entrants, she encouraged them to join as many voluntary groups as possible, engage in athleticism and enjoy the holistic aspects of education as they went about interacting with others.

“Be mindful that you may encounter some challenges, as you will in life,” she finished. “Try your best to overcome. Push again, reassess.”

Without further ado, it was time for the main event. Celestin Laurent, Deputy General Manager at the Credit Union presented scholarships to Jusila Gittens (St Joseph’s Convent), Mikaela-Shae Casimir (SJC), Krystal Lacan (SJC), and Kimson Chitolie (Vieux Fort Comprehensive). These educational scholarships run for the duration of the students’ two-year tenure at SALCC, including transportation and examination allowances.

Finance Manager Anthonius Dusauzay presented three bursaries to SALCC students Jadell Edmunds, Kurtania Dore and Francis Moffat. One staff scholarship was presented to Petal Jn Charles. The new awards bring to 14 the number of SALCC students currently being assisted by the Credit Union.

At Monday’s event students were urged to share their grades and achievements with the Credit Union; as they progressed in a satisfactory manner, so too would their scholarships and bursaries.

The Civil Service Co-operative Credit Union spends over $130,000 annually on scholarships and bursaries for the children of members.