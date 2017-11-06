Coco Palm to Host Seminar on Electrobiofeedback

Sparking the body out of illness as electronic treatment comes of age” will be the topic when Mr James Colthurst FRCS and his nursing colleague, Mrs Pamela Giddings deliver a talk on electrobiofeedback (EBF) at Coco Palm Hotel on Monday November 27. Mr Colthurst will be hosting a clinic from November 28 to December 11 at Coco Palm.

The introductory seminar at Coco Kreole’s Conference room on November 27 will hear firsthand from Mr Colthurst of the wide range of ailments these world experts have treated with the system they initially developed nearly 20 years ago, and explore treatment possibilities during their visit.

The British medics will present the story of a non-invasive, painless treatment system whose first seeds were sown from a head injury in 1978 and which included invitations to pre-perestroika Soviet Union and some huge challenges with major companies and medical and university institutions during proof of the technology in clinical trials.

But overriding all the hardships has been a story of heart-warming outcomes in patients who had exhausted all other treatment options but where EBF treatment had subsequently succeeded. This included unstable asthma, refractory angina, sports injuries, back pain, wound healing (including keloid scars), Crohns and SLE.

As the treatment is so gentle it has been welcomed in patients whose ages range from nine days old to 96 years old.

The neural hypothesis on which the treatment is based won the poster prize when it was published for the first time at the Royal Society of Medicine Aesthetic Surgery conference in London in February 2017. It is possible that this hypothesis may form a beginning of a whole new branch of medicine.

The presentation will cover background, science and case outcomes and there will be the opportunity after the talk to discuss treatment possibilities. Contact Coco Palm for further details.