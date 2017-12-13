Coconut Bay Staff Given Celebrity Treatment At Annual Staff Awards

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa staged another successful Annual Staff Awards on Friday, 1st, December, 2017 under the theme: “Bring out the Celebrity in You”. The awards which have been staged every year since the inception of the property in March, 2005 provides a platform for staff to be recognized for their outstanding service.
The annual Staff Awards is our Grammy Awards of sorts. A grand occasion when we celebrate people, achievements and excellence. Awards are presented within the following categories: Best Smile of the Year; Rookie of the Year; Unsung Hero; Spirit of Coconut Bay; C Bay and Serenity Back of the House; C Bay and Serenity Front of the House; Manager of the Year, GM’s Award; Department of the Year; Best Dressed Male & Female.
This year the awards were handed out as follows:
- Spirit of Coconut Bay – Carlyle Prowell.
- GM’s Award – Gina Esnard.
- Best Smile of the Year – Hannah Cooper.
- Front of House Employee of the Year (Coconut Bay) – Rose Satenay
- Front of House Employee of the Year (Serenity) – Ernest Auguste
- Back of House Employee of the Year (Coconut Bay) – Keyvan Dornelly
- Back of House Employee of the Year (Serenity) – Sharie Simon
- Manager of the Year – Roger Jn Baptiste
- Rookie of the Year – Richard Popo.
- Unsung Hero – Clius Charlery/Sonson Phillip.
- Department of the Year – Grounds.
The range of impressive prizes include: monetary awards, televisions, stoves, tablets, weekend resort passes, etc. Following the presentation of Awards, Staff were treated to high quality entertainment from some of the island’s best artiste including: Ricky T; Q Pid; Shervon Sealy and Sir Lancealot.
The owner of the Resort, Mr. Gary Hendrickson attaches much significance to the Annual Staff Awards as he goes all out to reward staff in a major way. He always sets time aside from his busy schedule to attend and to mingle with staff at the event. Joining Mr. Hendrickson this year was, CEO Mr. Mark Adams and General Manager, Mr. Zachary Frangos.
The 2017 Coconut Bay Annual Staff Awards was certainly a grand occasion to reward, express appreciation to and celebrate our staff in true celebrity style. The owner, CEO and Management congratulates all staff wining award. We believe that such awards contributes in motivating staff towards excellence in service.