Coconut Bay Staff Given Celebrity Treatment At Annual Staff Awards

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa staged another successful Annual Staff Awards on Friday, 1st, December, 2017 under the theme: “Bring out the Celebrity in You”. The awards which have been staged every year since the inception of the property in March, 2005 provides a platform for staff to be recognized for their outstanding service.

The annual Staff Awards is our Grammy Awards of sorts. A grand occasion when we celebrate people, achievements and excellence. Awards are presented within the following categories: Best Smile of the Year; Rookie of the Year; Unsung Hero; Spirit of Coconut Bay; C Bay and Serenity Back of the House; C Bay and Serenity Front of the House; Manager of the Year, GM’s Award; Department of the Year; Best Dressed Male & Female.

This year the awards were handed out as follows: