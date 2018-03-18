Coding 101: The Caribbean Potential

When someone says the word ‘programming’ at a dinner party, there are typically two responses. The first is the admiration but befuddlement from one group, surrounding how it all works. ‘OK, so a programmer types code and makes a computer do stuff, right?’ Then there’s the second type. Someone who is a programmer, loves it, and maybe laments a bit that some folks just don’t ‘get it’. Between these two perspectives is the future of education and the economy in the Caribbean.

While once upon a time the distances between these two perspectives may have been allowed to persist, today this won’t do. There’s simply too much opportunity on offer in the ‘coding economy’; failing to seize on this, and getting left behind, could fast become very expensive for the region. So let’s look now at Coding 101 in the Caribbean.

WHY PROGRAMMING?

In order to recognise the value of programming to our region, it’s necessary to identify the changes being seen globally, and how the Caribbean family can take advantage of them.

There are four key elements to understand here: present demand, the English language, globalisation and digitisation.

Dealing with the first: there is a huge demand for programmers around the world. In fact, within the United States alone, it’s projected that between 2016 and 2026 demand for software developers will grow by a whopping 24%! With the 2016 median pay of an American software developer being $49.17 per hour, and the median salary being $102,280 per year, programming is a rare field that has huge demand and high pay.

Purists will point out that there can be some difference between the titles of ‘computer programmer’ and a ‘software developer’ (and we’ll discuss this below) but, in reality, the work of programmers and developers is often interchangeable. Programmers apply for developer roles, and vice-versa, and each role needs coding.

The second big advantage comes from the popularity of the English language. Essentially all major programming languages are in English, even if not all programmers speak English. In time ahead, as our local economies become more digital and global, programming will offer a job that can easily be done globally without requiring total fluency in other languages.

So, if you can understand this sentence here, chances are good you can programme globally!

‘Bricks and mortar’ industries will find themselves increasingly challenged by digital competition. Being digitally literate and knowing programming will ensure that a professional is equipped to meet the challenges ahead, and make the best of them. In fact it’s estimated that 8% of the entire workforce works remotely, and this trend is telling also.

Our world is set to grow more digital, especially as demand grows, not only from ‘digital-only’ businesses like eCommerce shops, but also from traditional industries that recognise the need to shift online to sustain their business long-term. This means more work on offer, now and into the future, from employers near and far.

The benefits of programming now established, what is the state of programming in our region? And what issues in the industry exist which must be kept in mind?

PROGRAMMING IN THE CARIBBEAN

Much good work has been done by the Caribbean programming community, but much remains.

In particular, developing a stronger programming culture locally remains a key issue.

Many hoteliers and tourism businesses around the world have established coding bootcamps. Already within our region there is the possibility of attending an eight-week coding course in Curacao. There’s even been the offering – in a quintessentially Caribbean experience – to learn coding while cruising!

These initiatives are welcome but they give rise to a question for local programmers, educators, and tourism providers, as often these courses are run by foreign businesses that ‘decamp’ in the region temporarily. Or, in the case of a cruise ship, offer little in the way of instruction and local engagement ‘on the ground’, as opposed to classes being held aboard.

Certainly, the Caribbean has a rich history of welcoming people from all over the world, and building a terrific reputation for the hosting of events, conferences and courses. Nothing needs to change with that! But instead there remains much potential to develop local coding camps.

And viewing the presence of visiting businesses as truly local products would be a mistake.

This reality also has a heavily digital component. Any reader who does a Google search right now for ‘Coding Caribbean’ will find numerous front page links to a coding business in Miami. Again, everybody is welcome in this region, and Miami is a great city, but by any measure it is difficult to define Miami or Florida as the epicentre of the Caribbean, either geographically, economically or culturally.

The creation of blogs, news sites and even social media channels that provide dedicated discussion of our region and its tech scene would be a great way to diversify the Google search results.

THE LANGUAGE OF PUBLIC AND PRIVATE

In tandem with the private sphere, greater recognition from government of the fluidity of global tech is required. It’s easy to overlook today how permeable the digital economy is, and programming accordingly. While the language JavaScript is beloved by all who write lines of code, it was only in 1995 that it came into being!

The same applies for WordPress. It’s estimated that the popular blogging platform hosts 27% of online content, and yet its initial release was only in 2003!

The speed of this change goes beyond programming websites alone, to include the wider architecture that makes up online use; just a decade ago, in 2008, Twitter was credited as being a leading component of the first US presidential election in the social media age.

It needs to be recognised that the wheels of government can turn slowly in this regard. So, too, that it is not up to government alone, and that good government infrastructure, like the GINet pilot programme here in Saint Lucia, creates the foundation for the private sector to thrive. Credit must be given for the progress made so far here, and around the region. But it’s no good resting on laurels, especially when real progress can happen very fast in the digital age.

Cities like Dublin in Ireland, and nations like Estonia, have built new tech identities quickly. With the right policy and strategy, growing a new industry isn’t a matter of decades, but just a few years. Nobody suggests that a Caribbean city or nation needs to become the next Silicon Valley overnight. But nobody can say any longer that good investment here won’t reap dividends. The rise of AI and globalisation could see many existing jobs replaced, and that means growing new skills is essential to meet market demand and provide new employment.

These opportunities should be seized now because, in the years ahead, the need for more programmers will be essential, and no nation wants to be caught behind the eight-ball of a sweeping global change.