Collection Of Cheques For One-Time Bursary Assistance (District 1)

Parents and guardians of students, who wrote the 2017 Common Entrance Examinations and will be proceeding to a secondary school, are informed that bursaries cheques under the Education Access Fund are now available for collection at 10am to 2pm on the following dates and locations.

District 1(A) Gros Islet Secondary – Friday July 28th

Gros Islet Primary

Monchy Primary

Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary

Grand Riviere Combined

Bonne Terre Preparatory

The Montessori Centre

District 1(B) Babonneau Secondary – Friday July 28th

Babonneau Primary

Balata Combined

Boguis Combined

Des Barras Combined

Fond Assau Combined

La Guerre Combined

Parents/Guardians collecting cheques must carry along a photo ID and those collecting on behalf of others must present a letter of authorization.