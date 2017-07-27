Collection Of Cheques For One-Time Bursary Assistance (District 1)

Parents and guardians of students, who wrote the 2017 Common Entrance Examinations and will be proceeding to a secondary school, are informed that bursaries cheques under the Education Access Fund are now available for collection at 10am to 2pm on the following dates and locations.
District 1(A) Gros Islet Secondary – Friday July 28th
Gros Islet Primary
Monchy Primary
Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary
Grand Riviere Combined
Bonne Terre Preparatory
The Montessori Centre
District 1(B) Babonneau Secondary – Friday July 28th
Babonneau Primary
Balata Combined
Boguis Combined
Des Barras Combined
Fond Assau Combined
La Guerre Combined
Parents/Guardians collecting cheques must carry along a photo ID and those collecting on behalf of others must present a letter of authorization.