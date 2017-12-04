Commercial Netball Results

In local netball news, recently two matches were played in the Commercial League competition yesterday at the Vigie Sports Complex.

In the first encounter Best of Eleven defeated SLISBA Mele 35 – 21. The first quarter ended 8 – 8. From henceforth it was all Best of Eleven as they led 18 – 12, 28 – 16 and 35 – 21.

For SLISBA Mele Pauline Eliodore netted 15 from 33 attempts, Catherine Foster one from five and Janique Allen two from 10.

Leading the way for Best of Eleven were Shem Maxwell 25 from 32 attempts, Lyndel Forde six from 18 and Matheline Walters two from two.

The MVP for Small Business was Pauline Eliodore, while Makeba Alcide picked up her second consecutive award.

In the second game Teachers continued their unbeaten run as they defeated Police 22 – 18. The match was a very tactical defensive one as reflected by the low score.

Teachers led throughout though 5 – 3, 9 – 6, 17 – 11 and 22 – 18.

Leading the way for Teachers were Alex Eugene 12 from 27 attempts, Marvelle Modeste five off nine attempts and Michelle Rogers four from eight attempts.

For Police Everlou Linor netted 13 from 26 attempts, Emma Mathew three from eight and Delia Samuel two from four attempts.

The voted MVP’s were Everlou Linor from Police and Vanessa Williams for Teachers.