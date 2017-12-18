Congratulations Fond Doux Plantation & Resort

Fond Doux Plantation & Resort was recently named a winner of the 2017 World Luxury Awards. Established in 2006, World Luxury Hotel Awards is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry offering international recognition as voted by guests, travellers and industry players alike. Over 300,000 international travellers vote each year, during a four-week period to select the winners. The entire staff at Fond Doux Plantation & Resort is honoured to have won this year’s award.

“We are so honoured and humbled to win awards like these,” Fond Doux co-owner Eroline Lamontagne said. “Accolades like these are especially meaningful because they are based on the excellent service, authentic Saint Lucian experiences and our innate hospitality.”

Fond Doux Plantation & Resort has also been awarded an Outstanding Service Award from Gohotels.com. This award is given to establishments who consistently achieve a high customer review rating in the following categories: cleanliness, facilities, location, rooms and service.

The entire team at Fond Doux would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has voted for them over the past 12 months. According to management, “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication our members of staff and volunteers give to uphold a high quality of service for all of our guests.”

Fond Doux’s Lyton Lamontagne commented: “This year has been an exciting year for us here at Fond Doux. We are always striving to improve our product, particularly with the latest addition of our Chocolate Shop, Plas Cacao. These awards tell us that we’re on the right track.”