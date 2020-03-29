Cops Cockblock Quarantine Sex!

According to police sources a man caught illicitly servicing a female at the Starfish hotel on Thursday evening was himself placed in quarantine on suspicion he may have exposed himself to the lethal coronavirus. It’s unclear whether the intruder, who gained entry into the building “from the sea side”, was practising safe sex, or had washed his hands and other body parts prior to his adventure, or was wearing a face covering.

Police gave no details about the female. They were more concerned with containing the spread of COVID-19 than with other particulars. The suspicion is that the man may have been engaged in a sex-for-hire deal. Prostitution is illegal in Saint Lucia.

Recently a quarantined man was pictured escaping with his belongings from the facility. This is the first time someone has been caught breaking in. Our source would not comment on whether charges have been laid!