Cops tight-lipped about whether a news reporter has been linked to pre-Independence bomb scare!

Police are maintaining a determined silence in relation to reports on the Internet, also broadcast by at least one home-based radio outlet, that a local TV reporter has been linked with the bomb scare two days before Independence. The officially unconfirmed reports also say the individual was brought in for questioning by detectives on Thursday evening, and that while at the station he asked to visit the bathroom. It is unclear whether or not he was accompanied.

The George F.L. Charles airport located at Vigie, Castries.

In all events, it is being bruited about that while in the police toilet the individual ingested a quantity of cleaning liquid and had to be hospitalized as a result. At time of writing various sources claim the news reporter is still at Victoria Hospital’s ICU but the police will say only that they have nothing to add to what they said at the time personnel at George F. Charles airport took a call from an undeclared source indicating a bomb had been planted on an unidentified aircraft.

By official account the call also resulted in serious disruption of flight schedules at Hewanorra International Airport. As we go to press the word from the police is that no one has yet been charged in relation to the bomb scare. According to law, anyone found guilty of making such calls is liable on indictment to five years in prison. Meanwhile all attempts to reach Media Association of Saint Lucia president Miguel Fevrier proved futile.