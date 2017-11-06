Corey Serieux is Our Athlete of the Week!

No doubt about it, Futsal has become the latest sports craze in St Lucia, even more so, since the Corporate Warfare Futsal Competition recently got underway at the Beausejour Indoor Facility. Corey who plays for the Ministry of Agriculture, stood out following his team’s 4-2 victory over LUCELEC. This sharpshooter scored all four goals (beaver trick) for his team and I was told he could have had a lot more. He is definitely a player to keep an eye on in this tournament. Congrats Corey for being the Sports & Health Inc Athlete of the Week and here’s hoping more goals come your way. Cheers!