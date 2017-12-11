Corporate Warfare final – PCD and Windjammer squared off

Following semifinal victories last week at the Beausejour Indoor Facility, the Corporate Warfare Commercial League Futsal finals took place Friday evening between Windjammer and PCD.

In semifinal action last Friday, Windjammer blew away Sandals 6-2. Tyson Fedee was a one man wrecking crew with a hat trick for the winning side. The other goals came from G Joseph, Cheney Paul and Miandad Soudine.

The goals for Sandals came from Vibert Joseph and Samuel Sepherin.

In the other semifinal, PCD got past Wasco 4-1. Nye Henry scored two goals with Selence Bathelmy and Tristan James also getting their names on the score sheet.

Richard Annius scored the lone goal for Wasco.

Having won their semifinal games with relative ease, Windjammer and PCD faced off in Friday’s final, while the two losing semifinalists Sandals and Wasco played for third place.

Sandwiched in between the two semifinals was the game between the Media and Artiste. It ended in a 2-2 tie with Kenson Casimir and Kendell “Scady” Eugene scoring for the Media. Goals for Artiste came from Migoa and Imran Nerdy.

Facts and Stats: Sandals top the table with 33 goals followed by PDC and Windjammer with 26.

The top goal scorers to date are Tyson Fedee (Windjammer) and Richard Annius (Wasco) with nine each. Nehemiah Wilfred (Teachers Union), Corey Serieux (Agriculture) and Shaquille Degazon (Renwick) all have eight.

Eighteen hat tricks have been registered so far in the competition with five players registering two each: Serieux, Wilfred, Fedee, Brandon Collymore and Degazon.