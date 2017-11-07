Countdown to Annual OECS Swimming Championship

As St Lucia prepares to host the 27th Annual OECS Swimming Championships at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre from November 10 – 12, the St. Lucia Amateur Swimming Association is putting the final touches to what promises to be an exciting meet.

Over the past 26 years the trophy has gone across the waters between Grenada and St Lucia, each going home with the prize 13 times each. Antigua and St Vincent are expected to come out in full force, with the intention to break the fight between the winning islands over the years.

The selected team members of 34 swimmers and five reserves from St Lucia, have been working hard at strengthening their strokes with their individual clubs in the final weeks. In addition, they have been training every Sunday to work on turns, breaks and bonding as a team with Head Coach John McLennon and support coaches Sherma Henry and David Peterkin.

Team Manager Eldris Mauricette has been working closely with the team and ensuring that during preparation, the team receives motivational talks from Exercise Physiology and Nutritionist, Leisan Echols.

Concurrently, Meet Director Yasmin Tyson, with St Lucia Amateur Swimming Association executive members and volunteers, have been working assiduously on finalizing sponsorship, fundraising activities and the logistics in staging this championship.

President Eddie Hazell expressed his appreciation to the National Lotteries Authority, St Lucia Olympic Committee, FLOW, the media, and other supporting sponsors for their contributions thus far.

Hazell welcomes corporate St Lucia to join in and support the association and the swimmers, in defraying the cost of hosting this year’s championship. He is also appealing to all parents whose young ones are interested in the sport of swimming, to bring them to see and enjoy the games of the 27th OECS Swimming Championships.