Country & Western for Independence 40

In a 2018 article titled The Caribbean Has a Crazy Country Music Scene and It’s in Saint Lucia, Jason Fitzroy Jeffers wrote the following in American Airlines’ inflight magazine, American Way;

“It can be hard to reconcile Saint Lucia’s tropical splendor and Creole culture with lonesome cowboys and pickup trucks—indeed, the source of the island’s fascination with country is the subject of debate even among its islanders. The one thing nearly everyone recalls—whether you talk to elder shopkeepers or hipster DJs at downtown bars—are the childhood ritual of standing on their mothers’ feet and being taught to square-dance, as country music poured from the family radio.”

Today, this obsession with country music calls for fascination especially from American visitors. As the island celebrates Independence 40 with the theme, “All in, Our Journey, Our Future,” organisers of the year-long celebration feel that it is imperative to recognize all facets of cultural influences, including country and western.

“Over the years our independence celebration has been marked by recognising mainly the wars fought between the British and the French. But our history, our legacy, as a nation is so much more than that, with so many different cultures, music and dances influencing who we are today. And what a wonderful time to celebrate this multi-faceted nation of ours! ” remarked Hon. Jeannine Giraudy-McIntyre Chairperson of the Independence 40 Committee.

The historical background into the island’s love of country music has drawn the curiosity of many researchers. From interviewing generations who have lived through the 1950s and 1960s, they point to the gravitation back to World War II, when two U.S. Air Force bases were established here in Saint Lucia. They recall, either from personal experiences as children or from stories related by their parents, those bases broadcasting the Armed Forces Radio and Television Service on shortwave radio to the servicemen. Country music was a staple in these broadcasts enticing Saint Lucians too.

Others speak of migrant farm workers in the 1960s who traveled to the southern parts of the United States to work. These farmers also took a liking to the music, returning home with prized 45’ records.

However, Saint Lucians are choosy about country music. They don’t want the modern day Clint Black, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton kinda Country. No! They much prefer Alan Jackson, Gretchen Wilson, Lee Ann Womack and the really old stuff from the 50s, 60s and 70s. That’s George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Conway Twitty, Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline and Charley Pride. Whoever the favorite singer might be, Saint Lucians enjoy the lyrics that speak everyday life in the songs with themes of betrayal and love, hardship and triumph.

Researchers also make the link between rural Christians in Saint Lucia and the rural Christians in the southern US where the music has its origins. This made it an acceptable form of music, appropriate for Sundays or Lent, so it was regularly played in the rural communities.

For Saint Lucians accompanying country dancing is equally important to the music. The island has developed its unique country and western routines influenced heavily by the local Quadrille.

Today, country music is still explosive! It can be heard all over the island especially at bars, shops and popular events, and on just about all of the thirteen or so radio stations operating here. Really, it’s not just on Sundays, but weekly. No matter where in the world that Saint Lucians are dancing those who love country and western consider themselves to be part of a family. This family has broadened to include younger people and continues to be the safest type of dance gathering to attend.

It is against this backdrop of country, western and family, which the major Independence 40 Country event will be held on June 29th. It will be hosted by the Mayor of Castries in conjunction with the Independence Committee, featuring the best Saint Lucian country and western DJs.

Independence 40 Country & Western City Dance! Stay tuned for more details in the local press.