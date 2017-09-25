Courts Opens RadioShack in Saint Lucia

CCourts Saint Lucia always seems to have something fresh up its sleeve. Ranging from exciting promotions, new looks, stores and ideas, the furniture super store has found innovative ways to cater to all its customers over the years. The introduction of its new branch at the end of last year, as well as Courts Optical and a new ServiTech appendix, has brought in people from all over the island to its mega store in Marisuile.

And now, it has officially launched its latest project. The first ever RadioShack store in the Eastern Caribbean has found a home in Saint Lucia, all thanks to Courts.

On Friday 15 September 2017, executives of Courts’ parent company, Unicomer, and managers of the local Courts branch gathered to present their newest development. “The shack is back,” many of them gleefully noted in their presentation speeches.

RadioShack, since 1921, has provided an assortment of electronic and wireless products worldwide. Therefore this new store, under the management of Courts St Lucia, looks forward to delivering the latest technology to Saint Lucians without the risks of online shopping.

Anita Philips, Courts OECS Commercial manager, rightfully welcomed the public to enjoy by saying, “RadioShack is a brand which represents quality, style, excitement, fun, affordability and more. It marries technology with the latest trends to deliver top class functionality in every product.”

Bradley Felix, minister with responsibility for commerce, on behalf of the government noted, “We applaud and embrace RadioShack as the latest addition to the economy and to the Unicomer group.” He believes that the new store will contribute to the economic development goals of Saint Lucia.