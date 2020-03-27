“COVID-19 OUTBREAK: A WAKE UP CALL TO BUILD A LOVING AND COMPASSIONATE SOCIETY”

By Rev. Seth Ampadu Superintendent Minister- Methodist Church in St. Lucia Circuit.

In 1Peter 3:8, it is written “Finally, all of you should be of one mind. Sympathize with each other. Love each other as brothers and sisters. Be tenderhearted, and keep a humble attitude.”

One of the greatest lessons COVID-19 seems to have taught the whole world, and by extension our society, is the need to show humility, love and compassion. This outbreak should teach our society that human beings are “nothing” but helpless without God.

As a society, looking at all that is happening around us, it is a wakeup call for all of us to drop the guns, the knives, the hatred, the enmity, the grudges, and begin to demonstrate humility, love and compassion towards one another during these uncertain times in which we find ourselves. Let us remember that life can be short and uncertain.

As a people, we need to commend our political leaders from both major political parties as well as our medical and security officials for a job well done. One could see unity and collaboration between leaders from both Yellow and Red factions and also the medical officials. This kind of unity and collaboration is something else that COVID-19 has taught us; that as a people, we can work together for the common good of our society.

Looking at other places and various hospitals, one could see how helpless human beings are without God. This incidence of COVID-19 seems set to bring empires down. It has brought both the rich and the poor to the same level of helplessness and hopelessness. Some of the giant nations are on their knees seeking God’s intervention. In some places, it is alleged that because of the overwhelming number of affected persons, doctors have to make determinations as to who lives and who is to be left to die.

Looking at some graphics and videos of the situation in certain parts of our world is just heart-breaking. Many patients appear to be helpless. Some people are actually crying out for help; many people are suffering because of pain and death. Most of the hospital facilities and medical staff are stretched to their limit. Upon hearing and seeing videos of some of these instances, we can’t help but shed tears for persons in these conditions.

In this critical crisis situation, those with huge bank accounts, insurance policies, the latest cars and luxurious mansions would not be saved from a COVID-19 attack by their wealth. This is a wakeup call for all of us to reflect on how fragile humanity is and to begin to humble ourselves and demonstrate more love and compassion to everyone at all levels of our society.

If care is not taken, this situation will shake the foundation of our faith as believers to the extent that we question the source of our faith. Where is God in all of this? Why does God allow COVID-19 and other natural disasters to cause such pain and grief in our world? These are complex questions that people have wrestled with for many years, without seemingly receiving the answers.

After all, we say we believe in a God who is almighty, all powerful; and we say we believe in a God who is all loving and compassionate and merciful. Yet we wonder how it is then that God does not act to prevent COVID-19 spreading and causing such suffering in our world.

I think that God is using this situation to teach us humility, dependence on Him alone; to teach us love and compassion that seem to be absent from our world and our communities.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, one could see how our medical professionals are working very hard to save lives. How our security personnel are working selflessly in order to rescue people who are at risk. How our governments are trying to provide the necessary logistics to combat this deadly disease. Think of this outpouring of care and generosity and assistance we have seen from the medical and security personnel and our leaders. These actions are teaching us to be humble, loving and compassionate towards one another.

True humility, love and compassion during this crisis would mean praying for the victims and their families, those who are in quarantine, and above all remaining in solidarity with them as they prepare for what might be their last moments of life on earth.

At this critical time in our society, I urge all of us to learn to humble ourselves. To live in peace and harmony; to demonstrate care and compassion for all, as our medical and security personnel are doing to save others’ lives, risking their own personal lives and that of their families. This is the time we need to depend upon the wisdom of God and seek His guidance.

Let us not abandon each other because of the quick spread of COVID-19, but let us just be careful and follow the guidelines outlined by our medical officials. Let us as a people look out for each other. Even if it is not direct personal contact, it could be through phone calls, emails and other media. Let us not neglect each other during this crisis, but let us show more love and compassion.

God wants salvation for all of us, everywhere, and by salvation I mean shalom – peace, well-being, prosperity, justice, harmony; people at one with God and with each other. This is the lesson I think we can learn from this COVID-19 pandemic. May God bless us all and keep us safe under His wings of grace. Shalom!