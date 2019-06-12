Cuba Foreign Affairs Minister leads delegation to Saint Lucia

Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba, His Excellency Bruno Rodriquez Parrilla, will visit Saint Lucia from June 12th to 13th 2019.

This visit will be an important occasion to reaffirm the historical bilateral relations of Cuba with Saint Lucia, exchange on topics of common interest, and ratify the will to continue strengthening the historic bonds of friendship and cooperation.

The Cuban Foreign Minister will be greeted on arrival by the Minister in the Department of External Affairs Hon. Sarah Flood-Beaubrun, and Ambassador to CARICOM and OECS and Permanent Secretary in the Department of External Affairs, Her Excellency Elma Gene Isaac.

The Foreign Minister will then meet with Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service, Honourable Allen Michael Chastanet, at the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Cuban delegation is also integrated by the general director of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eugenio Martínez Enríquez, and by Ambassador Alejandro Simancas Marín.

In February of this year Saint Lucia marked 40 years of Independence and Cuba was among the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with the newly independent Saint Lucia in 1979.