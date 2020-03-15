CXC Statement on Examinations Administration for May/June 2020 in view of COVID-19

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) takes note of the developments concerning COVID-19 in general, and its impact on the CARICOM region in particular. Accordingly, CXC convened a meeting with representatives from the Ministries of Education to discuss the administration of the regional examinations and the respective National protocols.

The Council presented and discussed various scenarios as it relates to the administration of its examinations. The Council will continue to work with the governments of the various territories to arrive at a regional consensus and will update the public accordingly. Rest assured that as the management and staff of the Council continue to monitor the emerging situation, our first priority is the health and well-being of all our stakeholders.

CXC Statement on the closure of the Western Zone Office, Kingston, Jamaica

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is taking a proactive approach to manage the impact of the COVID-19 virus and has been implementing a number of measures consistent with established national protocol in controlling the spread. The Council has taken a decision to impose a precautionary measure by closing normal operations at our Western Zone Office in Kingston, Jamaica, from Monday 16 March 2020. Normal operations will resume on Monday 30 March 2020.

In the interim, we are taking the necessary steps to minimise disruptions to our activities during this critical time. The public will be served remotely by the Western Zone Office team and through our corporate office in Barbados. The CXC website can be accessed at: www.cxc.org. The CXC Learning Hub – our e-learning platform that provides learners and instructors with a single access point to multiple resources geared towards exam preparation is available at: learninghub.cxc.org.