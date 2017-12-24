Dame Pearlette Bids Farewell

In the minds of many youngsters the title “dame” may be registered as the first name of Dame Pearlette Louisy because, as she indicated, for many of us she is the only Governor General of Saint Lucia that we have ever known.

Since we saluted her 20 years of service in September of this year, many speculations rose, suggesting that she would soon leave her post. Dame Calliopa Pearlette Louisy finally delivered her farewell remarks on December 20, 2017 advising that her service would come to an end together with the year. As she prepared to bow out, the Governor General remarked once more on the onus on Saint Lucia’s youth. “To the young people of our country for whom I have an especial affection, I place Saint Lucia and its future in your capable hands,” she said. And to the organisations for which she was esteemed with patronage, she sent her goodbyes.

Dame Pearlette Louisy’s free spirit, constant smiles, humility and warmth will be truly missed in official government settings, and for many, she is not ready to be let go. But her name – enshrined in our memories and memorized on our tongues – will now have to exit the familiarity of habit as we will inevitably have to usher in her successor.

With confirmation of Dame Pearlette’s departure, new speculations have arisen. Who will be our next Governor General?

During her speech the GG did not direct any remarks to the person next in line, or give an indication of when we will find out who it will be, but of course, the purpose of the speech was only to say farewell, with the Prime Minister expected to make the next announcement.

Farewell Dame Pearlette! For now, we watch and wait, and anticipate that whoever is next has some big shoes to fill!