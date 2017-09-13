Dame Pearlette Louisy Celebrates 20 Years as Governor General

A programme of activities organised by the Dame Pearlette Louisy Legacy Committee in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her appointment as Governor General began in Laborie on Sunday, 10th. September with a Thanksgiving Mass officiated by Msgr. Hon. Dr. Patrick Anthony, and the renaming of the village’s main thoroughfare in her honour. The La Croix Road where Dame Pearlette was born and where she grew up is now the Dame Pearlette Louisy Drive.

The activities continue on Friday, 15th September with a Service of Celebration at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception at 10.00 a.m. On Monday, 18th September, a cultural presentation “Three Stools and a Piano” produced by Dr. Adrian Augier and Ms. Drenia Frederick will take place at the Johnson Centre in Rodney Bay at 8.00p.m., while an “Academic Evening” under the theme “National Service and National Pride” has been scheduled for Tuesday, 19th September at the Financial Administrative Centre at 7.00 p.m. At that event, the recipients of two Dame Pearlette Louisy Post-Secondary Scholarships will be announced. All three events are open to the public.

The Programme of Activities will end with a special celebratory event with Staff and students of the Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School on 22nd September, 2017.

Dame Calliopa Pearlette Louisy, GCSL, GCMG, Ph.D., LL.D. (Hon.) is Saint Lucia’s fifth Governor General and its longest-serving one to date.